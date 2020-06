Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Roberto Lee Escobar, 43, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Pomeroy, Ohio, as a result injuries received in an industrial accident in New Haven, West Virginia. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Cremeens-King Funeral Home.



