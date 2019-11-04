POINT PLEASANT — Rodger L. Boles, 69, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home.

He was born June 16, 1950, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Robert Junior Boles and Jacqulyn (Willet) Boles.

Rodger was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mason. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy, was a member of United Mine Workers Local No. 1857 and had worked as a continuous mine operator.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie K. (Anthony) Boles of Point Pleasant; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian D. and Jennifer Boles of Point Pleasant and Jeremy and Pepper Boles of Point Pleasant; grandsons, Garrett Boles, Caden Boles and Parker Boles of Point Pleasant; a brother, Fred L. (Barbara) Boles of Point Pleasant; and one sister, Beverly K. (John) Blais of Smithfield, Va.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Joe Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, for those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

