MASON — Rodger Lee McCoy, 58, of Mason, went home to be with his Lord Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Addison, Ohio, a son of the late Dorsil E. "Doc" McCoy and Eula Jean (Noble) McCoy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Becky Sue Wears.

Rodger was a true man of God that preached at various churches. He was a member of Fathers House Church in Hartford and Pleasant Ridge Church in Gallipolis Ferry. He had worked as a truck driver for FedEx and a deckhand for G&C Towing.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Willet) McCoy of Mason; brothers and sisters, Jean Ann (Raymond) Mount of Henderson, Dorsil E. McCoy Jr. of Bidwell, Ohio, Otis Arthur (Kimberly) McCoy of Point Pleasant, Carl Dennis (Edna) McCoy of Henderson, and Judy Rae (Mike) McGowan of Henderson; three step-children, Jamie (Krystale) Willet of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Angela (Shawn) Hadley of Leon, and Jennifer (David) Pinti of Clover, S.C;. seven step-grandchildren, Austin and Zachary Hadley, Jamie Jr., Memphis, and Olivia Willet and Bryce and Heath Pinti; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Mike Finnicum and Pastor Jerry Colburn officiating. Burial followed at Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

