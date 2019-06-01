RUTLAND — Roger R. Black, 69, of Rutland, passed away, unexpectedly, at 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department. Born Dec. 21, 1949, in Pomeroy, he was the son of the late Warren D. and Esther Schoppert Black. He was a retired supervisor for the Meigs Mine #2. He was a member of the Rutland Independent Holiness Church, member of the United Mine Workers of America, and a Master Mason of the Middleport Masonic Lodge #363 F.&M of Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lovsey Black, whom he married on Oct. 4, 1997, in Pomeroy, Ohio; daughters, Melissa Werry, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Alicia Werry (Brent) Rhodes, of Pomeroy; a special daughter, Allison Richie; son-in-law, Jeff Otworth; grandchildren, Collin Otworth, Jarrett Otworth, Reece Carper; special grandchildren, Zeke and Max Richie. Brothers, Warren "Jerry" (Sharon) Black, of Rutland, Kenneth Lynn Black, of New Haven, W.Va.; sisters, Debi (Mike) Gilmore, of Rutland, Brynda Faulk, of Dexter, and Lynda Stewart Bates, of Harrisburg, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Barbra Black Shaver, Arlene (Wayne) Keirns, Phyllis Bundy, Marilyn (Mike) Gingerich, and Linda (George) Cvetan; a brother-in-law, Larry Jones, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.

In addition to his parents Roger is preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley K. Otworth, brother, Ronald Black, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harrison and Francis Lovsey, sisters-in-law, Joyce Black, Charlotte Jones, brothers-in-law, Gail Lovsey and Gilbert Lovsey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Rutland Independent Holiness Church. Pastor Norman Matson, Pastor Gene Goodwin, and Pastor Danny Tillis will officiate. Interment will follow in the Rutland Cemetery with Masonic Services given by the Middleport Lodge #363. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. on Monday at the Church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy is entrusted with the arrangements.