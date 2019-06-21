POINT PLEASANT — Roger Lane Clark, 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer.

He was born September 7, 1943, a son of the late Capt. Charles L. and Dorothy (Pearson) Clark. Roger graduated from Point Pleasant High School, Class of 1961. While in high school, he most enjoyed playing percussion in the band.

He was a member of the Sand Hill Road Church of Christ, Point Pleasant.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor for the Mountaineer Plant of American Electric Power. One of his fondest memories was playing Santa at the Mountaineer Plant Christmas Parties. Roger also was a veteran of the 3664th Maintenance Company of Point Pleasant West Virginia National Guard where he served his country by providing training to soldiers at Fort Meade and participated in the recovery of victims of the 1967 Silver Bridge Disaster. He was on the Mason County Fair Board for several years and served as Mason County Fair President from 1985 to 1989. He was a member of the Point Pleasant High School Band Boosters and was on the board of the Mason County Tourism Center.

His other hobbies included playing the banjo, playing Farmville, going to breakfast at Tudor's with family and friends. He was an avid "Youtuber" with a preference of watching high school and college marching bands and listening to bluegrass music.

In addition to his father and mother, Roger was preceded in death by wife Gayla J. (Halstead) Clark of Point Pleasant, and sisters Charlene C. (Carlos) Wood, Gallipolis, Ohio, Lana J. (Keith) Sayre, Point Pleasant, nephew Jeffrey "Jeppy" O. Clark, Jr., Point Pleasant.

Roger is survived by his wife Twila J. (McPherson) Clark of 44 years; children Roberta L. Hall of Point Pleasant, Darren K. Clark of Gallipolis, and Melissa J. (Mike) Peggs of Sand Fork; grandchildren Alexander "Alex" S. (Amber) Hall, Point Pleasant, Jonna L. (Ricky) Wyant, Point Pleasant, Sophie T. Clark, Gallipolis, Kayla N. Peggs of Jacksonville, Fla., Andrew M. Peggs of Clarksburg, and Adrea L. Peggs, San Antonio, Texas; seven great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; brother Jeffrey O. (Belinda) Clark, Gallipolis Ferry, sisters Kimberly "Kim" (Tony) Oliver, Letart, and Mary E. Martin, Point Pleasant.

Family and friends will be received at the Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.