POINT PLEASANT — Roger Dean Dowler Sr., 65, of Point Pleasant, passed into the loving arms of his savior on May 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born February 5, 1955, son of the late John Knicely and Eva (Dowler) Burchard. Roger was a construction worker who was known for his tediousness to the craft. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps at 17 years old. He was a diehard Pittsburg Steelers fan who loved early mornings and copious cups of coffee. He loved to fish, be outdoors, and anything related to football. When not found outside, he could be found tinkering with his brother under the hood of a car or picking on someone he loved. He was never one to sit idle. While his children were his pride, his grandchildren were his biggest blessings. From playing ball to make believe games to crawling on the floor and racing cars with them- these were his favorite moments. He is survived by the love of his life, Doris Dowler. One daughter, Brittany (Ryan) Hively of Point Pleasant; sons, Roger Dowler Jr. (Shiana) of Buchannan and Andrew Dowler of Point Pleasant; stepson, Jerry Chapman of Glenwood; grandchildren: Benjamin and Madison Hively; Raidyn, Riah, and Rogue Dowler; Haylynn Dowler; Jasmine and Braxton Chapman. He is also survived by brothers, David (Dorena) Dowler of Point Pleasant and Charles Burchard of Sarasota, Florida; sisters, Pamela of Texas; Sandra (Mark) Knight of Thomasville, Alabama; Debra Burchard of Sarasota, Florida. Aunts and uncles who helped raise him; countless nieces and nephews that he adored and plenty of cousins that were always involved in the childhood mischief stories that he loved to share. Everyone that met Roger loved his upbeat personality and joking manner and he will be missed immensely. A graveside ceremony will be held at Henderson Cemetery (Redmond Ridge) on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. with Rob Grady and Dr. Richard Sargent officiating the service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to cover funeral expenses. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.



