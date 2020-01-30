Roger Gerlach

MASON — Roger Dale Gerlach, 69, of Mason, passed away January 29, 2020 in Cabell-Huntington Hospital following a sudden illness.

He was born August 10, 1950 in Cottageville, a son of the late Willa "Berk" Gerlach.

He was a graduate of Wahama High School and was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 9926 Mason and a member of the American Legion Post # 140 New Haven. He was retired from Century Aluminum, Ravenswood, with 31 years of service. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5568, Ravenswood. He enjoyed motorcycles and hunting.

Survivors include his cousins, Curtis and Judy Hunt of Letart, Gary M. and Linda Hoffman of Point Pleasant and Leah and Danny Shamblin of Letart; other survivors include, Justin Roush, whom he raised, and Eric Smith.

He was preceded in death by his long-time companion Margaret Smith and her children, Heidi Roush and Anthony and Doug Seyler.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant, with military honors provided by the V.F.W. Post # 9926 Mason, and American Legion Post # 140, New Haven. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
