Rev. Roger L. Duncan
SEFFNER, Florida — Reverend Roger L. Duncan, 73, of Seffner, Florida, born in Apple Grove, West Virginia on June 24, 1947, entered into Heaven on July 9, 2020.

He was Senior Pastor at First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa for 37 years with over 51 years in the ministry. He loved his family, church, and God dearly, and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and practical jokes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Page Duncan; children, Reverend Roger L. Duncan II, (Jody) of Seffner, and Angela Duncan Frazier (Brett) of Thonotosassa, Florida; grandchildren, Connor, Brock, Olivia, Beau, Luke, and Drew; siblings, Marshall Duncan (Kay) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Tim Duncan (Kitty) of Orient, Ohio, Ronald (Patty) of Dover, and Susie Beauchamp (Willie) of Dover; and brother-in-law, Calvin Bumgardner of Grove City, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buren and Bonnie Duncan; and sister, Janice Bumgardner.

Roger left a spiritual legacy with his compassion for others, powerful preaching, and faithfulness to our Savior. He mentored many preachers and evangelists in the early stages of their ministry and was known throughout the country as a "preacher to preachers." Roger founded the Janice Hall Memorial Rescue Mission in 1977 in downtown Tampa to minister to the homeless and those in need. His vision established Seffner Christian Academy and moved the church from Tampa to the current property in Seffner. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa, U.S. Hwy 92 East, Seffner, where the funeral service will be held Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Masks are highly recommended. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed tampafreewill.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa, and/or Seffner Christian Academy at 11605 U.S. Hwy 92 East, Seffner, 33584. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
July 15, 2020
Diane, Our prayers are for you and the family. Bro Roger is already terribly missed here on earth but, oh the joys he has so long preached about and awaited for is before him now. Love you, Roger and Carlena (Nunley) Reynolds
Carlena Reynolds
Friend
July 14, 2020
Roger was absolutely a joy to be around. Easy to love for all his work for the Lord and his community. R.I.P ,my brother.
Raymond Shamblin
Friend
July 14, 2020
Prayers to the family of a mighty man of God have heard him preach for many years until we all meet again
Linda Creech
July 14, 2020
Brother Roger was a gentle giant. He had a heart of gold with compassion for all. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.
Luisa Price
Friend
July 14, 2020
The Preacher of preachers has preached his last sermon. So thankful for his life and legacy. We love all of you dearly. Charlie and bev
Bev
Friend
July 14, 2020
Thank God for the Soldier this great servant of the Lord Jesus Christ was. His life & legacy will not be forgotten. Well done faithful soldier. Well all join you in the sweet by & by. Our love, prayers & sympathy to his wonderful family. God bless you.
Mike Hutsell
Friend
July 14, 2020
What a great man of God with such a testimony he has left behind. He was Faithful, funny, and my friend. He was so good to young preachers like myself. I count it a privilege to have heard him preach, hug his neck, laugh at his jokes, and worship the Lord together many times. He will ever so much be missed. Prayers for the family. We shall see you again Bro Roger!
Joshua Haines
Friend
July 14, 2020
Brother Roger was a true man of God that lived what he preached, he will be missed by all who ever got to know him!
Tommy Mayfield
Friend
July 14, 2020
My family loved this preacher. Our lives changed for the better because of his preaching. You probably don't remember me but I remember all of you and send my condolences. God bless. Marian Kahler-Clemmons, Tunas, Mo.
July 14, 2020
One of the best preacher and kindness man I ever met prayers for the family
Rodney Salyer
Friend
July 14, 2020
Curtis moore
Friend
July 14, 2020
We always had so much fun as teenagers riding in the church van with Brother Roger and at camp too. He was the best pastors I ever had. Love and prayers to the Duncan Family.
Gail Stottele
Friend
July 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Will never make egg custard pie again without thinking of him and remembering how much he looked forward to getting one. Love you Roger, Cindy and Bruce Harvey
Cynthia Harvey
Friend
July 14, 2020
The flock has lost its Shepherd. Let's rejoice and give praise.For our Shepherd lives in in eternity
Lori Mace
Friend
July 14, 2020
I sure did love hearing this man preach the Word of God & all the stories he told. Praying for his wife, children, & family!!
Kaitlyn Adams
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Duncan Family , May God give you all peace and comfort at this time . We will never forget Brother Roger. You will always be in my prayers.
Love, The Sanchez Family
Glenn, Maria, Tina-Marie, Tiffany and Lesley
Maria Sanchez
Friend
July 14, 2020
May you Rest In Peace my brother
Judy Bettis
Friend
July 14, 2020
Sincere sorrow from me to all the family in the loss of this wonderful man with the heart of a Shepherd. He will be forever remembered here as he rejoices in his heavenly home.
Margaret Mitchell
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for the Duncan family. We loved to see and hear roger preached when he would come to first freewill Baptist in Hayesville nc
Ronnie and Julie Byers
Friend
July 14, 2020
I want to express my sincere condolences to all of the Duncan Family in the loss of Roger. Roger was a great man of God, a faithful servant. I loved to hear him preach. Thinking of you all and praying for you.
Ruth Fout
Family
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Duncan Family for the loss of your loved one, Roger, and pray God gives your comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
