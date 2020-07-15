SEFFNER, Florida — Reverend Roger L. Duncan, 73, of Seffner, Florida, born in Apple Grove, West Virginia on June 24, 1947, entered into Heaven on July 9, 2020.

He was Senior Pastor at First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa for 37 years with over 51 years in the ministry. He loved his family, church, and God dearly, and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and practical jokes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Page Duncan; children, Reverend Roger L. Duncan II, (Jody) of Seffner, and Angela Duncan Frazier (Brett) of Thonotosassa, Florida; grandchildren, Connor, Brock, Olivia, Beau, Luke, and Drew; siblings, Marshall Duncan (Kay) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Tim Duncan (Kitty) of Orient, Ohio, Ronald (Patty) of Dover, and Susie Beauchamp (Willie) of Dover; and brother-in-law, Calvin Bumgardner of Grove City, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buren and Bonnie Duncan; and sister, Janice Bumgardner.

Roger left a spiritual legacy with his compassion for others, powerful preaching, and faithfulness to our Savior. He mentored many preachers and evangelists in the early stages of their ministry and was known throughout the country as a "preacher to preachers." Roger founded the Janice Hall Memorial Rescue Mission in 1977 in downtown Tampa to minister to the homeless and those in need. His vision established Seffner Christian Academy and moved the church from Tampa to the current property in Seffner. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa, U.S. Hwy 92 East, Seffner, where the funeral service will be held Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Masks are highly recommended. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed tampafreewill.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church of Tampa, and/or Seffner Christian Academy at 11605 U.S. Hwy 92 East, Seffner, 33584. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.