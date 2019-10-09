POINT PLEASANT — Roger Dale Roush Jr., 50, of Point Pleasant, passed away Oct. 6, 2019.

He was born on Sept, 5, 1969, in Gallia County, Ohio, a son to Dale Roush Sr. and Judy Stewart Roush. He was a laborer.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Brittani Roush; sister, Bobbi Roush; and grandchildren, Braydon and Michael Dale Combs; and best friend, Debbie Patterson.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Judy Roush of Henderson; daughter, Breanna Roush (Nick) of Dunbar; grandchildren, Amyia Jordan, Dakota Jordan, Adlyn Roush Davis, Ryland Dillon and Wyatt Dillon; and special friends, John Michael and James Patterson. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Richard Blain and Chuck Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.