HENDERSON — Roger Lee Sutphin, 66, of Henderson, passed away February 29, 2020.

He was born August 9, 1953, in Huntington, a son of the late Lee and Pauline Elam Sutphin. He retired from M & G Polymers after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and lifelong racer.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Adkins Sutphin; five children, Shaumber Zirkle (Charles), Roger Sutphin II (fiancee Mallarie), Paula Ann Sutphin, Richard Sutphin, and Robert Sutphin; two sisters, Lodeana Mitchell and Deborah Lawhorn; five grandchildren and one step grandchild.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Pete Maynard. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
