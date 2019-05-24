LETART — Rolland "Sunny" Clifford Gibbs, 77, of Letart, went to be with his Lord on May 23, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital, following a long illness.

Sunny was born in a log cabin in Gibbstown on April 4, 1942. He was the son of the late Rolland P. Gibbs and Mona (Edwards) Gibbs.

In addition to his parents, his maternal grandparents, Dewey and Willia Gibbs; Ramie and Rebecca Edwards; and a pre-born sister, Pam, preceded him in death.

Sunny served honorably for three years in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was a carpenter by trade, but later worked in maintenance for Bob's Market in Mason for 18 years. Sunny was saved and baptized in 2002 and attended Fairview Bible Church. He was well known for his wit and humor and loved working around the farm with the horses and tractor.

Survivors include his wife, Constance "Connie" (Biddix) Gibbs of Letart; son, Rex Gibbs of Fruita, Colo.; three grandchildren, Kristopher Gibbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, Amanda (Jesse) Sheley of Fruita, and Penelope Gibbs of Fruita; three great grandsons, Jamey, Jaxon and Joshua, all of Colorado; brother, Keith (Michelle) Gibbs of Letart; sisters, Ramona "Bunny" (Dean) Knight of New Haven and Renita Roush of Letart.

The service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason with Pastors Brian May and Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Military honors will be provided by V.F.W Post #9926 Mason, American Legion Post #140 New Haven, and V.F.W Post # 0039 Pomeroy, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.