LETART, W.Va. — Rolland "Sunny" Clifford Gibbs, 77, of Letart, W.Va. died on May 23, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital, following a long illness.

The service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. with Pastors Brian May and Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Military honors will be provided by V.F.W Post #9926 Mason, American Legion Post #140 New Haven, W.Va., and V.F.W Post # 0039 Pomeroy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

