MIDDLEPORT — Rollie Douglas Stewart, 74, died on May 8, 2020 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, Ohio, after an extended stay. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson McDaniel in Pomeroy with Rev. Robert Stewart officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.