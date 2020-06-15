Roma Sayre
RACINE — Roma Nease Sayre, 63, of Racine, died, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held on 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine, with Pastor Wesley Thoene officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
