Ronald Johnson
1963 - 2020
MARION, La. — A memorial service for Ronald Keith Johnson, 57, of Marion, La., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Marion with Bro. Bubba Hoggatt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home of Farmerville, La.

Mr. Johnson was born in Letart, W.Va., on August 23, 1963 and passed away in Marion, La. on November 14, 2020. Mr. Johnson was an avid member of First Baptist Church, Marion and his last words were "Praise God!" He loved to hunt and fish, especially in the West Virginia Mountains. Ronald loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He drove a truck for 30 years, and saw the country many times over. He was loyal to his friends and family and would go above and beyond for anyone in need.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie Johnson and Virginia Bernard.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jessie Johnson; daughter, Kim King (Jeff); son, Seth Johnson (Jorden); grandchildren, Asher and Abigail; sister, Lisa Weaver (Jamie); maternal grandmother, Mildred Neal; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; special friend, Kevin Langston; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Marion.

Donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
NOV
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3043
Memories & Condolences

November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
connie mckinnie
Friend
