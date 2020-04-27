LETART — Ronald J. Wilkinson, 82, of Letart, passed away April 23, 2020 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

He was born January 15, 1938, in Charleston, a son of the late Ralph Joseph and Myrtle (Comer) Wilkinson. His brother, Richard Wilkinson also preceded him in death.

He was a United States Army veteran serving with the 7th Armored Calvary in the 3rd Tank Battalion. He was retired from American Alloys, New Haven, with over 30 years of service. At the time of his retirement he was an Environmental Control Foreman. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union and a member of the Purple Martin Society. He received a degree in North American Conservation and enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing, hunting, trapping, beekeeping and raising butterflies.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, June E. (Clarke) Wilkinson; sons, Jay (Heather) Wilkinson of Longwood, Florida, Russ (Bethany) Wilkinson of Bonaire, Georgia.; daughters, Renita (Steve) Karmann of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, Ronna (Mike) Cogar of New Haven, and Rhea (Jason) Knight of Letart; sisters, Reba Stewart of Rushville, Ohio and Rita Queen, of Waynesville, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren including special grandson, Nathan M. Cogar and 5 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date at the discretion of the family.

Burial will be in the Hoffman Cemetery, Letart.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to: Save Our Monarchs Foundation, P.O. Box 390135 Minneapolis, MN 55439 or by visiting saveourmonarchs.org.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Condolences may be shared with the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com.