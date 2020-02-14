APPLE GROVE — Rosa L. Withers, 92, of Apple Grove, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home.

She was born January 26, 1928, in Ashton, a daughter of the late Winfred Gillispie and Mary Edith (Dunfee) Gillispie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Withers; sons, Charles Withers II and Samuel Withers; a daughter, Suzanne Woyan; grandson, Adam Woyan; and great-grandson, Jeb Adkins. Also, preceding her in death were sisters, Vivian "Mozell" Dabney, Janice Lang, and Joan Hall; and two sons-in-law, Larry Stover and Bill Tatterson.

Rosa was a member of Ashton Baptist Church and the Ashton Baptist Church Quartet. She was a graduate of Hannan High School and retired from the West Virginia Department of Welfare as a social worker. After retirement, she worked as a substitute teachers aide with the Mason County Schools.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Tatterson of Gallipolis Ferry and Janet Withers of Apple Grove; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Withers of Apple Grove; son-in-law, Johnny Woyan of Apple Grove; sisters, Barbara (Johnny) Mayes of Ashton, Esther Gillispie of Ashton, Judy (Don) Felty of Lorain, Ohio, and Sharon (Rusty) Dixon of Lorain; and a brother, Carl (Debbie) Gillispie of Point Pleasant. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Charles (Kim) Withers III, Abbie (Scott) Parsons, Kurt (Ashley) Withers, Craig (Jill) Tatterson, Mark (Angelica) Tatterson, Jon (Amber) Tatterson, Jennifer (Jason) Adkins, Josh (Shelly) Woyan and Sarah (Trent) Doss; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Brian May officiating. Burial will follow at the Withers Family Cemetery in Apple Grove. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Monday at the funeral home.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Rosa's memory to: Ashton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 122, Ashton, WV 25503 or the Gideons International, P. O. Box 75, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

