WASHINGTON, W.Va. — Rosalia Ann (Stephens) Hanna, 92, of Washington, W.Va., died peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Wyngate Senior Living in Parkersburg.

She was born August 1, 1927, daughter of the late S.C. and Clara Stephens of Washington. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was married for over 50 years to the late Tally Hanna, a United Methodist minister. Together, they served churches in Yaeger, Clarksburg, Huntington, Fairmont, Oak Hill, and Point Pleasant.

She is survived by three children, Faith Hanna of Seattle, Wash., Dr. Stephan Hanna and wife Leslie of Washington and Mark Hanna and wife Mary Barbara, also of Washington; three grandchildren, Lauren, Christopher, and Andrew Hanna; and five brothers, Carlton, Darrell, John, Edward, and Dean Stephens. She adored her grandchildren and supported them in their school and extracurricular activities. She encouraged her children and grandchildren in her love of gardens and birds.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Jim Kelly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

A scholarship fund was established several years ago to honor Tally and Rosalia Hanna. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Tally and Rosalia Hanna Scholarship Fund, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Erickson Alumni Building, Buckhannon, WV, 26201.

