LEON, W.Va. — Rosalie May McDade, 73, of Leon, W.Va., passed away May 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Bethel Church Cemetery in Leon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from noon-1 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks are recommended to protect the elderly. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.



