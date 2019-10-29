GLENWOOD — Rose Marie Jakubisin Saunders, 82, of Glenwood, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 in her home that she loved with the love of her life by her side.

She attended the Guyan Creek Church. She spent her retirement years enjoying camping and catching crappie from the pontoon. She was born on Oct. 29, 1936, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter to the late John and Josephine Kurtik Jakubisin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth "Betts" Conkle and great-grandson, Jordan Starkey.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Saunders of Glenwood; children, Kenneth (Anita) Saunders, Caroline (Forest) Starkey, John (Tracy) Saunders and Brenda (Terry) Bowman; grandchildren, Aaron Starkey, Josh (Jenna) Starkey, Danny (Katie) Saunders, Billy Nicely, Grace (Jon) Hair, Tabitha (Ian) Duff, Kimberly (Trent) Schoonover, Travis (Whitley) Bowman and Samantha Saunders; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Dylan, Drake, Seth, Connor, Nathan, and Serenity Starkey, Dustin and Dakota Saunders, Rhiannon, Lilly, Theron, David and Jonathan Hair, Daisy, Abraham, and Amos Schoonover and Anna and Andrew Duff; brother, David (Mary) Jakubisin; sisters, Francis (Rick) Delozier and Irene Valentine; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will live forever in their hearts.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Saunders Cemetery in Glenwood. Friends were invited to visit the family at the funeral home, Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.