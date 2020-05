Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Rosemary Sands, 69, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Emergency Department. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and CDC guidelines, a private graveside services will be held in the Centenary Cemetery, with Pastor Joe Bowers officiating. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store