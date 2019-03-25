POINT PLEASANT — Roy W. Elmer, internationally known artist, died Sunday, March 23, 2019, of complications from a long battle with cancer at age 79.

Roy spent over 25 years in commercial art, including 17 years as art director for a large retail chain in New Orleans, La., before devoting full time to painting. In the early 1970's, he settled in West Virginia and it was while living here his fine art career flourished. He maintained homes and studios in Point Pleasant, and Milan, Tenn. until the time of his death. Roy's paintings have been included in many major national and regional shows and exhibitions. His paintings are in numerous public, private, and corporate collections throughout the United States and several foreign countries.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas H. Elmer and Edna L. Elmer Tate.

Surviving him are his wife, E'Deana Bosworth Elmer of Point Pleasant; two daughters, Teresa Marie Jones (Chuck) of Paris, Tenn. and Jon Drea E. Justice (Travis) of Scott Depot; grandsons, James Wyatt Justice and John Robert Justice. Also surviving him are Zane Samples of St. Albans, who has been like family since he was born, and Phillip Stewart of Hartford, who has been Roy's sidekick and shadow since he was eight years old.

There will be a visitation at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life and Prayer immediately following with Marshall Bonecutter officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 301 RHL Blvd #6, South Charleston, WV 25309, or to Pleasant Valley Hospice, 1011 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

