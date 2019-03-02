VINTON — Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto Hively, 68, Vinton, Ohio, fell asleep surrounded by her family Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, and instantly woke up in Heaven, in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born Nov. 21, 1950, daughter of the late Carroll and Gladys (Hedrick) Casto in Gallia County, Ohio. She was a member of Harris Baptist Church, Bidwell, Ohio, worked as the Medical Records Clerk for Holzer Medical Center and also as an aide for the Gallia County Local School System.

Ruth married the love of her life, Danny Hively, April 14, 1985, and shared their life together for 33 years, who survives. To this union were born two sons, Kyle Hively, Vinton, Ohio and Kelly Hively, Newark, Ohio. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, Gary (Cindy) Casto and sisters-in-law, Brenda Casto and Patty Pugh, all of Gallipolis, Ohio, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Casto and Charles Casto.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, with Pastor Bob Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends and family may call at the funeral home, Monday, from 5-8 p.m.

Ruth displayed Christs love by showing kindness and compassion to anyone she met. She never knew a stranger. While working for the Gallia County Local School System, she showed this kindness and compassion by giving haircuts to children who could not afford one otherwise and participated in many fundraisers as well. Ruth had a love of singing and her beautiful voice could be heard while worshiping her Lord. These were the talents God gave her and she used them well. She will live on through her children and all the people she touched. She will be greatly missed by all.

The family extendeds their gratitude and would like to say Thank You to Holzer Hospice for the care they gave Ruth during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a Memorial Donation in Ruth's Honor to the Alzheimer's Dementia Foundation 644 Lynn St #1026 Cincinnati OH 45203 or via www.alz.org/cincinnati/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.