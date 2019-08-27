LETART — Ruth Mae (James) Lewis, 91, of Letart (Gibbstown Community), passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant.

She was born February 17, 1928, in Syracuse, Ohio, a daughter of the late Heber J. and Verna Bell (Weaver) Lewis. In addition to her parents, her husband, Earl I. Lewis; brothers, Joseph, Donald, George, and Paul James; sisters, Esther Roach, Freda Turley, Mary Turnball and Evelyn Stowe, preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and member of the Fairview Bible Church, Gibbstown. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Survivors include her sons, Terry I. (Charlene) Lewis and Jerry L. (Debbie) both of Gibbstown; brother, Leroy James of Mason; sister, Blanche Hickel of Hartford; grandchildren, Kelley Lewis and T. Trent (Tammy) Lewis; great-grandchildren, Ryan Neal, Justin (Lisa) Lewis and Jerrod (Ty) Lewis; great great-grandchildren, Maycee, Tristan, Elayna, Lyla and Aiden Lewis.

Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Fairview Bible Church, Gibbstown, with Pastor Brian Maye officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Gibbstown. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

