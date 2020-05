Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Ruth E. Runyon, 85, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Thursday May 14, 2020 in the Holzer Senior Care Facility, Bidwell, Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Vinton. There will be no visitation. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.



