LEON — Ryan Lee Warner, 26 of Leon passed away Saturday August 24, 2019. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was an avid fan of all sports, especially football.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon James Green, Carroll W. Warner and Mary Elizabeth Warner.

Survivors include his parents, Danny M. Warner and Judith L. Warner of Leon; grandmother, Mary Lou Green of Delaware Ohio; brothers, Cody Alan Warner of Leon and Jason Lee Warner of Cleveland, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday August 29, 2019 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Dean Warner officiating.

Burial will follow in the Stewart and Warner Cemetery, Leon. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the Warner family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.