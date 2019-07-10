LETART — Samuel Ray Boston, 85, of Letart, passed away on July 9, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1933, in Stow, Ohio, son of the late William Howard Taft Boston and Amy Valena Thompson Boston.

Sam became an organizer for the Tri-State District Council of Carpenters in 1975. Sam worked as an organizer until he was elected business agent and financial secretary of Local 650 in 1979. Sam was the business agent for Local 650 at the time of restructure and was appointed as business representative of the new South Central District Council. Over the years, Sam has served on many committees and has done a good job. Sam has always been very proud of the members of Local 650. Sam has many memories over the years as an agent but one job always comes to mind, Gavin Powerhouse in Cheshire, Ohio. Ninety carpenters of Local 650 erected over 20,000 pieces of scaffold inside a boiler at Gavin Powerhouse. This was the largest scaffold job in the world at that time and still maybe today.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debbie Boston; children, William Michael (Wanda) Boston; Hal Patrick (Connie) Boston, Samuel Lee Boston, Christi (Mike) Roush, Debbie (Kevin) Ely, and Billie (Terry) Milby; grandchildren, Amy, Dayna, Karen, Kimberly, Tara, Carlee, Jake, Emily, Rachael, Hunter, and Cody; four great grandchildren; and sister, Fannie Roush.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Adalee Lynch and great grandchildren, Joe and Ann.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dane Knapp officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Burial will follow at Letart Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours for friends and family will be on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home in Pomeroy.