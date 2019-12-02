GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Sandra Faye Pyles, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

She was born February 4, 1946, in Ashton, a daughter of Fleming Young Jr. and the late Helen Fern (Wray) Young.

Sandra was a member of Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. She was a graduate of Hannan High School Class of 1964 and a teacher's aide for 31 years with Mason County Schools.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Christopher W. Barnette; and brother-in-law, Bill Mayes.

She is survived by her husband, Richard L. "Sticks" Pyles of Gallipolis Ferry; father and stepmother, Fleming Young Jr. and Lorena Francis Young of Apple Grove; daughter, Marcella Barnette of Ashton; two sons, Donald Tolliver of Las Vegas, Nev. and Randy Tolliver of Glenwood; stepdaughter, Stephanie (Michael) Smith of Lesage; two brothers, Luther Milton (Deloris) Young of Ashton and George Oliver (Debbie) Young of Gallipolis Ferry; a sister, Carol Elizabeth Mayes of Ashton; and two stepsisters Donna Jean (Howard) Sharp and Brenda Whittington both of Apple Grove.

She was blessed with five grandchildren, Nicholas Edmonds, Ashley (Michael) Rainey, Cassie Smith, Adam Pyles and Chanse Smith; and six great-grandchildren, Skylar Edmonds, Yanara Gonzalez, Marshall Edmonds, Nikki Dawne Edmonds, Victoria Rainey and Beckham Smith.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Dee Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Ashton.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com