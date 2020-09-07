1/1
Sandra Roush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LETART — Sandra Sue Roush, 73, of Letart, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home.

She was born April 27, 1947, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late George W. Hutton and Ruth V. (Stearns) Hutton.

Sandra attended Hickory Chapel Church of Point Pleasant and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Joseph Roush of Letart; children, Marlena Jordan of Point Pleasant, Valerie (Mike) Rogers of Point Pleasant, Ginger Campbell of Point Pleasant, Mark Roush of Letart, and Mike (Jackie) Roush of Junction City, Ohio; ten grandchildren, James Lee, Tonya (Zachary) Sturgeon, Peyton Campbell, Nathan Campbell, Jeremy Campbell, Michael Rogers, Nicholas Rogers, Megan Roush, Madison Roush and Clay Roush; and three great grandchildren, Audrey Burris, Gabe Lee and Millie Sturgeon; sister, Elsie (Charles) McCartney of Gallipolis Ferry; three nieces, Dreama (Bill) Adkins, Belinda (Ken) Stover and Cindy Goodwin; and two special friends, Mary Leonard and Susie Casto.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Burial will follow at Longdale Cemetery in Letart. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved