Sandra Roush

LETART — Sandra Sue Roush, 73, of Letart, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home.

She was born April 27, 1947, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late George W. Hutton and Ruth V. (Stearns) Hutton.

Sandra attended Hickory Chapel Church of Point Pleasant and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Joseph Roush of Letart; children, Marlena Jordan of Point Pleasant, Valerie (Mike) Rogers of Point Pleasant, Ginger Campbell of Point Pleasant, Mark Roush of Letart, and Mike (Jackie) Roush of Junction City, Ohio; ten grandchildren, James Lee, Tonya (Zachary) Sturgeon, Peyton Campbell, Nathan Campbell, Jeremy Campbell, Michael Rogers, Nicholas Rogers, Megan Roush, Madison Roush and Clay Roush; and three great grandchildren, Audrey Burris, Gabe Lee and Millie Sturgeon; sister, Elsie (Charles) McCartney of Gallipolis Ferry; three nieces, Dreama (Bill) Adkins, Belinda (Ken) Stover and Cindy Goodwin; and two special friends, Mary Leonard and Susie Casto.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Burial will follow at Longdale Cemetery in Letart. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.