PARKERSBURG — Sandra Sue Stewart, 70, passed away at the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio with her best friend by her side, Cheryl Kimes, on Aug. 11, 2019.

Sandy, as she was known, was born on June 11, 1949, in Mason, to the late Paul and Lucille (Russell) Stewart of West Columbia.

Sandy was a 1967 graduate of Wahama High School, Mason, and a 1971 graduate of Marshall University (MU), Huntington, with a major in accounting. She lived in Parkersburg after graduating from MU where she met her best friend Cheryl and came to consider Cheryl, Cheryl's daughter Lacrisha along with her grandchildren Chloee, Zayden, and Ryder as well as Cheryl's son Cody as her adopted family.

Additionally, her cousins, Harriet Walsh-Dorado of Delray Beach, Fla., Diane Noble-Hoffman of Letart, Nancy Powell of New Haven, and friend, Bonnie Roush-Williams of Columbus, Ohio will miss her dearly as well as everyone who knew Sandy. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

Kimes Funeral Home located at 521 5th Street in Parkersburg is handling the arrangements where Sandy will be cremated. Per Sandy's last wishes, there will be no visitation or Celebration of Life. Her loved ones should keep her in their thoughts and remember what a fun loving person she was.