MIDDLEPORT — Sarah Jane Roush Fowler, 93, of Middleport, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1926, in Cheshire, Ohio, daughter of the late Orren and Viola Folden Roush of Cheshire. She was a member of the Middleport First Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary and participated in many other activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Roscoe "Tony" Fowler.

She and Tony owned and managed the Middleport Feed Store for several years. She also managed the Middleport Flower Shop (Dudley's) and retired from the Central Trust Bank of Middleport.

She is survived by her children, Martha and Arland King of Pomeroy, and Mark and Karen Fowler Cambridge, Ohio; grandchildren, Michl and Teresa King, Marsha King, Jonathon and Bernadette Fowler, Jason and Melissa Fowler, Chad and Jennifer (Fowler) Strawsburg; great grandchildren, Mallory King, Abbigail Fowler, Connor Fowler, Allison and Kyler Strawsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by family and many friends

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport with Pastor Mark Morrow officiating. Burial will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.