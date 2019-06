MIDDLEPORT — Sarah Lucille Johnson (Boyles), "Sug/Sugar", 65, of Middleport, Ohio, died on June 11, 2019, with her family by her side, at home.

The viewing hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, 201,9 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio, for family and friends. A funeral service will be on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. with burial services at Meigs Memory Gardens, Pomeroy, Ohio. Pastor Randy Smith will officiate.