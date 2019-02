UPPER ARLINGTON — Sarah Rena Tippins Walker, 90, who passed away February 14, 2019 at her home at The Chelsea in Upper Arlington.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Chelsea, 1800 Riverside Drive, Upper Arlington, at 1 p.m., February 23, 2019, with the Reverend Gerald Murphy officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis with the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, 420 First Avenue, Gallipolis, in charge of arrangements.