Sharlet Johnson-White

MCALESTER, Oklahoma— Sharlet Jane (Runyon) Johnson-White, 77, of McAlester, Oklahoma, born in Buffalo, West Virginia and formerly of Ohio, died Tuesday, June 16, at her home near McAlester. The family will welcome visitors on Monday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Monte Busby officiating.