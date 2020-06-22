Sharlet Johnson-White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharlet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCALESTER, Oklahoma— Sharlet Jane (Runyon) Johnson-White, 77, of McAlester, Oklahoma, born in Buffalo, West Virginia and formerly of Ohio, died Tuesday, June 16, at her home near McAlester. The family will welcome visitors on Monday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Monte Busby officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved