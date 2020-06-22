Sharlet Johnson-White

MCALESTER, Oklahoma— Sharlet Jane (Runyon) Johnson-White, 77, of McAlester, Oklahoma, born in Buffalo, West Virginia and formerly of Ohio, died Tuesday, June 16, at her home near McAlester. The family will welcome visitors on Monday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Monte Busby officiating.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.