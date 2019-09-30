APPLE GROVE — Sharon Avis (Hardway) Harper, 79, of Apple Grove, entered into rest Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Born on Nov. 19, 1939, in Dink, she was the daughter of the late Bertis Eddis Hardway and Lina Margaret (Boggs) Hardway.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Roger E. Harper, Jr. and daughter, Sherry Ann Harper.

She was a member of Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, scrapbooking and quilting. Her hobbies included gardening and crossword puzzles. Sharon was an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband, Roger E. Harper; daughter, Crystal (Bruce) Williams of Apple Grove: brother, Bertis "Chuck" (Ruth) Hardway of Vermilion ,Ohio: sister, Patricia Legg of Duck: grandson, Curtis Hammond of Apple Grove: step-grandson, Kory (Sarah) Williams of Cross Lanes; step-great-grand daughter, Riley Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sept. 30, 2019 at Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Rush Fork Community Church, Rush Fork. There will be a one hour visitation from noon- 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the McGlothlin Cemetery, Rush Fork.

