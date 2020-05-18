POINT PLEASANT — Sharon Ann Kincaid, 70, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown. She was born September 12, 1949, in Pomeroy, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gilbert Freeman and Mary Christine (Smith) Freeman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Marcella Birchfield, JoAnn Smalley, Connie Drake and Candice Freeman; brothers, Charles Watson and William Watson; and longtime companion, Robert Young. Sharon was an active member of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was a graduate of Pomeroy High School Class of 1968 and worked as a beautician for over 50 years. But most importantly, she was devoted to her family and grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Daniel Tench of Point Pleasant; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amy Kincaid of West Columbia; grandchildren, Devin (Kelly) Kincaid, Maggie Kincaid, Carson Tench and Alyx Tench; a brother, Gary (Linda) Freeman of Pomeroy; and several nieces, nephews and many close friends. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial, with Dr. John Franklin officiating will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020.