Sherman Dean Roush
UNIONVILLE, Virginia — Sherman Dean Roush, 76, of Unionville, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Orange. He was the son of the late Joseph Howard and Iva Mae Matheny Roush.

Mr. Roush was a member of Orange Assembly of God Church for 40 years and a former employee of Foley Plumbing in Chantilly, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Dyer Roush; son, Stephen Dean Roush and wife Dani of Stafford; devoted niece, Faith Summer Vaughan of Unionville, brothers, Herbert Howard Roush of Spotsylvania, Henry Eugene Roush and wife Rosie of Tappahannock; sister, Cora Mae Roush Rollins of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; and special sisters-in-law and caregivers, Rosie Roush and Judy Sykes of Orange; lifelong best friend, Richard Shifflett of Gainesville and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved.

A graveside funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2020 at Criglersville Cemetery conducted by Denise Vogt and Charles Russell.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Assembly of God Church, parking lot fund, P.O. Box 205 Orange, VA 22960 or The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
