POINT PLEASANT — Shirley M. Grubb, 99, of Point Pleasant, wife of the late Dr. John M. Grubb, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 25, 1921, in Peoria, Ill., a daughter of the late Floyd W. Simpson and Agnes M. (Hadank) Simpson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Grubb Corrie; one brother, Kenneth Simpson; and a sister, Lorraine Warren.

Shirley was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. She was also a member of the Tu Endie Wei Garden Club and an avid bridge player.

She is survived by and "Mom" to her children, John M. Grubb of Chandler, Ariz., Mary Esther (Christopher) Hudson of Garden Ridge, Texas and George Michael (Penni) Grubb of Point Pleasant; and "Nanny" and "GiGi" to eight grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A service and entombment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time Thursday, in the West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com