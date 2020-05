Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Shirleyann Elizabeth Adams Adkins, age 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died at her daughters' residence on Friday, May 1, 2020. Private Funeral Services were held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Chapel of Hope at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens where burial followed. Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store