TROUTVILLE, Va. — Sidney Allen "Sid" Barker, 65, of Troutville, Va., and formerly of Southside, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020, after a brave four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church in Troutville. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and again on Thursday from noon until the 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Rainbow Forest Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.