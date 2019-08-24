MELBOURNE, Fla. — Sigismund L Harder, MD, 94, died of natural, age-related causes on August 16, 2019 in Melbourne, Fla.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Alexandra Harder, his sister Annemie Huenemoerder of Rostock, Germany, his daughter and son, Elizabeth Christensen and Thomas Harder, and their spouses Alphus and Debra respectively, step-son Wolfgang Boehm of Regensburg, Germany and 4 grand-children, Jessica, Mark, Alysa and Alexandra.

Sig emigrated to the US from Germany in 1956 to complete his medical training at the Cleveland Clinic. He obtained his US citizenship in 1961 and a year later began his career in Internal Medicine at the Holzer Clinic in Gallipolis, where he practiced from 1962 until his retirement in 1997. Sig and Alix resided in Gallipolis until late 2015 when they moved to Melbourne. His medical competence, positive energy and kindness made him a beloved doctor in Gallia County. He was also a talented, exuberant musician, and an avid runner, sailor and hiker.

He was preceded in death by his son Hubert, his parents Otto and Helene, and his brothers Hubert and Dieter.

We love him, miss him and feel consoled by memories of our many wonderful years with him.