EVANS — Sonia G. (Bebout) Walkup, 76, of Evans, passed away Nov. 12, 2018 in Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, following a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Madison, Ind., a daughter of the late Forest and Faye (Ackerman) Bebout.

Sonia was a special education teacher for 32 years, serving the students of Mason, Jackson, Wood, and Kanawha Counties. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and attended Cottageville-Evans Baptist Church and West Ripley Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald George Walkup Jr.; son, David Daniel Walkup and his wife Eileen of Rochester, N.Y.; and granddaughter, Annastastia Walkup.

A celebration of Sonia's life will be held from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with Pastor Jack Miller officiating.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.castofuneralhome.com.