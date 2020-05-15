Staci Boster
BIDWELL — Staci Rae Boster, 48, of Bidwell, Ohio, died at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and recommendations by the CDC, private family services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date.

