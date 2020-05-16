BIDWELL — Staci Rae Boster, 48, of Bidwell, passed away, at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. Born January 17, 1972, she was the daughter of Donald and Carolyn Hatfield Whealdon who survive in Bidwell. She was employed at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Buffalo, West Virginia. She loved to read James Patterson novel's and she enjoyed life to the fullest. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Andrew Whealdon, of Bidwell and Kala Mathers, of Cleveland. Maternal grandmother, Christine Halfield, of Gallipolis, sister, Cristi Burke, of Gallipolis, brother, James Whealdon, of Gallipolis, a very special friend, Kevin Wise, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Clyde Hatfield, paternal grandparents, Henry and Darlene Whealdon, and her fur babies, Max and Missy. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and recommendations by the CDC, private family services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date.



