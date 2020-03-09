POINT PLEASANT — Stacy Smith, 56, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born July 3, 1963, in Gallipolis, a daughter of Michael "Mickey" E. Whalen of Point Pleasant and the late Ann Y. (Williams) Whalen.

Stacy was employed at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis for Dr. Laurel Kirkhart, who was also a close friend. She was a former volunteer fire fighter with the Flatrock Fire Department and an EMT volunteer for Mason County.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael "Chip" Whalen; and nephew, Jeremy Mulford.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan R. Smith of Point Pleasant, whom she married March 9, 1979; a daughter, Amanda Y. Brown of Gallipolis; son and daughter-in-law, Michael B. and Heather Smith of Point Pleasant; and grandchildren, Payton Hollanbaugh, Baylee Hollanbaugh, Levi Smith and Bryce Smith. She is also survived by one sister, Stephanie (Buck) Mulford of Cheshire, Ohio; brother, William "Billy" Whalen of Point Pleasant; and very special nephews, Cody and Trey Whalen.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Brenda Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com