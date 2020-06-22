Stanley Lusher

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Stanley David Lusher, age 80, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home in Upper Arlington, Ohio. A private service (due to COVID-19 precautions) will be held for the family. A livestream video recording will be available. Interment will be held at the Old Mercerville Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.