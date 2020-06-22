Stanley Lusher
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Stanley David Lusher, age 80, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home in Upper Arlington, Ohio. A private service (due to COVID-19 precautions) will be held for the family. A livestream video recording will be available. Interment will be held at the Old Mercerville Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
