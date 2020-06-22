Stanley Lusher

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Stanley David Lusher, age 80, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home in Upper Arlington, Ohio. A private service (due to COVID-19 precautions) will be held for the family. A livestream video recording will be available. Interment will be held at the Old Mercerville Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.