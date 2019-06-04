GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Stephen Jamie Rainey, 24, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away along side of his wife Angelica Rainey from the result of a car accident on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Jamie was born Aug. 11, 1994, in Huntington, a son of the late Stephen S. Rainey and B. Colleen Rainey of Gallipolis Ferry.

He was a 2013 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and worked with his dad on the "The Turd Busters" which they owned. Jamie loved his family and had a way of showing how deeply he loved all that knew him. He will be sadly missed by all.

Jamie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angelica Rainey; his father, Stephen S. Rainey; maternal grandparents, Randall and Cora Baird; paternal grandparents, Earnest (Jake) and Teddy Rainey; and two uncles, T.G. Rainey and Aaron Enos.

He is survived by his precious daughter, Jasmine McKenize Rainey whom he loved dearly; his mother, Colleen Rainey; and his sister, Kacee Rainey all of Gallipolis Ferry. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Rick and Marty Baird of Southside; Bill and Penny Rainey of Point Pleasant, Cindy and Roy Myers of Southside, Susan Rainey of Gallipolis Ferry, Scarlett Enos of Point Pleasant and Debbie Rainey of Gallipolis Ferry; and a host of cousins, family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Jeff Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

