Susan Bowser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POINT PLEASANT — Susan Gertrude Bowser, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born August 6, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alonzo Joseph Dickens and Betty Jane (Hardman) Dickens. Susan was a member of the Bellemead United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1964 and a 4-H All Star. She retired from Pleasant Valley Hospital with 24 years of service as a nursing assistant. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Jane Arbogast of Point Pleasant; granddaughter, Cinthia Lea Arbogast of Point Pleasant; great grandson, Trey Alexander Arbogast of Point Pleasant; sister, Penny (Terry) Shirley of Point Pleasant; and a brother, Joseph (Janet) Dickens of Greenville, N.C. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bellemead United Methodist Church, 510 Burdette Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or Haer Bears 4-H Club, 2031 Letart Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved