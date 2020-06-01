POINT PLEASANT — Susan Gertrude Bowser, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born August 6, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alonzo Joseph Dickens and Betty Jane (Hardman) Dickens. Susan was a member of the Bellemead United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1964 and a 4-H All Star. She retired from Pleasant Valley Hospital with 24 years of service as a nursing assistant. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Jane Arbogast of Point Pleasant; granddaughter, Cinthia Lea Arbogast of Point Pleasant; great grandson, Trey Alexander Arbogast of Point Pleasant; sister, Penny (Terry) Shirley of Point Pleasant; and a brother, Joseph (Janet) Dickens of Greenville, N.C. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bellemead United Methodist Church, 510 Burdette Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or Haer Bears 4-H Club, 2031 Letart Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.